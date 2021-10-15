Fenimore to host virtual programs

Fenimore Art Museum will presents two virtual programs, focusing on the exhibit “Believe in Yourself: What we Learned from Arthur” and the creator of “Arthur,” Marc Brown. Register for both programs at Eventbrite.com.
The exhibit offers an inside look at Brown’s artwork and stories. It includes many of Brown’s pencil, pen-and-ink, and watercolor illustrations featuring many of the ever-popular characters he has created.
Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur - A Virtual Family Tour via Zoom will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Oct 16 and 30, Nov 13 and 27, and Dec 11.
There is a suggested donation of $10. Spots may be reserved at Eventbrite.com
The Zoom program will feature live interaction with a museum educator as participants are led through a virtual tour of the exhibit, stopping at a variety of artworks and including video clips from an exclusive interview with Brown. Participants will learn about the artist’s storyboard process, how he came up with characters in the Arthur series, and even some of his favorite music that he listens to while drawing. Each Zoom tour will conclude with a drawing activity for children and adults alike.
This program requires an internet connection and Zoom software. A link to the Zoom session will be emailed to all registrants the day before the program to the address used to register for the program.
The museum will also host a live Storytime and Q&A via Zoom featuring Brown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be a suggested donation of $15. Spots may be reserved at Eventbrite.com
Brown will discuss his popular character, read from one of his books, and answer audience questions. A link to the Zoom session will be emailed to all registrants the day before the program to the address used to register for the program.
Donations allow Fenimore Art Museum to continue offering programs such as that in the future.
For more information, visit fenimoreartmuseum.org.
