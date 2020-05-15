Fenimore Art Museum, just outside Cooperstown, announced it has rescheduled three of its major exhibits to the 2021 season: "Keith Haring: Radiant Vision," "Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams" and "The World of Jan Brett."
The exhibits represented the core of the museum’s 2020 season, presenters said in a media release. The exact dates of the exhibits will be released later in the year.
“When it became clear we would lose half of the summer season to the pandemic, the staff went to work to determine if it was possible to reschedule any of the more significant exhibitions. In the end, we were able to work with lenders and successfully renegotiate the contracts of our top three shows,” Paul S. D’Ambrosio, Fenimore Art Museum president and CEO, said in the release. “We are very fortunate. It would have been a great loss for Cooperstown to miss out on such a strong season of world-class exhibitions.”
Fenimore plans to reopen this summer with a full roster of exhibits within a couple of weeks after New York state authorizes “Phase 4” businesses to resume operation and all appropriate safeguards are fully in place, the release said. Exhibits to be on view upon reopening include "Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley"; "Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies"; "Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art"; and "Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art." In the fall, the museum will present "Albrecht Durer: Master Prints" from Sept. 19 to Dec. 31, and "Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer" from Oct. 21 to Dec. 31. Fenimore’s collections of fine art, folk art and Native American art will be on view throughout the year. The collections include "The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art," which was exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2017. The collection celebrates its 25th anniversary this season.
All Fenimore Art Museum programs and events have been canceled through the end of July including two theatrical performances, "The Tempest" and "A Moon for the Misbegotten," which have been postponed until next year. In place of those, a full schedule of virtual performing arts programs will be presented beginning in June.
