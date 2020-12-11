Fenimore to offer virtual tours of 'Decking the Halls'

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will have virtual guided tours of its holiday exhibit “Decking the Halls” this month.
The exhibit, featuring ornaments, cards, music and photographs from the Cooperstown-area museum’s collections showcasing the history of holiday traditions, opened Saturday, Dec. 5. and will be on display through Dec. 31.
The 30-minute programs, offered online via Zoom, will feature a walking video tour of the exhibit with an in-depth discussion on the artifacts, followed by a live question-and-answer session with Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray.
The exhibit addresses questions such as “Where did the legend of Santa Claus come from?” and “Have we always sung the same carols at the holidays?” and also looks at Cooperstown’s local traditions, including the writings of Susan Fenimore Cooper, which tell of villagers decorating for the holidays as far back as the 1840s, according to a media release from the museum. Art that reflects the “spirit and comfort” of the holiday season will also be on display.
The online tours will be offered at 2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, Dec. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. There is no charge for the tours but donations of $5 are requested to help Fenimore provide future online programs. Registration is required. Visit FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com to sign up. A link and instructions will be emailed the morning of the tour.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80 and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 31, except Christmas Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.