Fenimore Art Museum outside of Cooperstown will presents a series of virtual guided tours of its two major fall exhibits, “Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints” and “Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer.”
The 30-minute programs, offered online via Zoom, will feature a walking video tour of each exhibit with an in-depth discussion on the artists and artworks, followed by a live Q&A session with a museum professional.
“Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints” features more than 30 woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The artist was an “innovator who revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late 15th century,” presenters said in a media release.
Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon will lead a virtual video tour of the exhibit followed by a live question-and-answer session at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
“Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer” showcases the work of Souza, official White House photographer for Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
Photographer and Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray will lead a virtual video tour of the exhibit, followed by a live question-and answer session at 2 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, and and Sunday, Oct. 4.
To register, visit FenimoreArt.org/tour. Those who sign up will receive a link via email on the day of the tour. Zoom must be installed to join and users will be prompted when clicking the link if it is not installed.
The tours are free with a suggested donation of $5 to help support future online initiatives at Fenimore.
