Fenimore Art Museum will premiere a behind-the-scenes look at “Radiant Baby,” the acclaimed off-Broadway musical about the life and work of Keith Haring, to celebrate the final days of the museum’s exhibit “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision.”
The event will be streamed at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, for free on Facebook and YouTube. It will feature three musical performances by Lena Hall, a Tony Award winner, Grammy nominee, and member of the original cast, and composer and co-lyricist Debra Barsha, and will also include a discussion about the show’s history and creative process featuring Stuart Ross, who created the book and is co-lyricist, and director Stephen Brackett.
The group will also discuss their connection with Haring, how they became attached to the project, and how the musical speaks to Haring’s artwork. The entire program was recorded on Oct. 3 in the exhibition gallery at Fenimore.
“Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” is on view at Fenimore through Oct. 11.
