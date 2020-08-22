Fenimore Art Museum will present a virtual discussion with contemporary artist Christina Hunt Wood at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
The Delhi resident’s work is featured in the Fenimore Art Museum’s Community Gallery. The exhibit, “The Collected Evidence: A Loose Timeline of Power,” will be on display through Sept. 13.
A question-and-answer session will be available after the talk, which will be held via Zoom. Those who wish to participate may register for the free event at FenimoreArt.org or visit https://christina-hunt-wood.eventbrite.com. Registrants will receive a link via email on the day of the talk, which should be clicked before the talk begins. Participants must install Zoom on their computers or mobile devices. Those who do not have Zoom installed will be prompted when clicking the link.
Wood’s found-object assemblages are made from deconstructed beer cans found in ditches along the rural back roads in her predominantly white community. For the artist, “the cans represent seemingly insignificant micro-rebellions that, when presented in a totality, have deeper meaning,” presenters said in a media release. Wood, who is Black, “uses the discarded ‘road soda’ cans as a metaphor for racialized aggressions that can be normalized or assigned as unique, but highlight an ugly cultural phenomenon when organized as a collection,” according to the release.
