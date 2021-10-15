WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present instrumentalists John Potocnik and Tom White in a Coffeehouse-at-the-Theatre performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
The concert, though live in the parlor of the Walton Theatre, will also be live-streamed on Zoom. Zoom access information is available at www.music onthedelaware.org.
According to presenters, Potocnik and White, will present a mostly original, instrumental concert on a variety of instruments highlighting fiddle tunes written about people, places and critters from where they live.
Potocnik has been playing for dances in the area for more than 40 years. An alumnus of the Cooperstown Graduate Program in American Folk Culture, he stayed in the area to become the co-founder of the Catskill Puppet Theater. Always fiddling, Potocnik recently began composing tunes inspired by nature, family and friends.
White, of Middleburgh, will accompany him on a variety of instruments.
Coffeehouse performances are free. Donations are accepted. Coffee/tea and desserts will be available. For Zoom viewers, donations may be sent to Music on the Delaware, P.O. Box 408. Walton, NY 13856, or by Pay Pal to musiconthedela ware@gmail.com.
The November coffeehouse concert will feature jazz pianist John Colonna on Nov. 21.
The winter/spring 2022 coffeehouse season will include Bea Summers and Barb Acker on Jan. 16, Randy Miritello on Feb. 20, Patrick Reynolds and Friends on March 20, Don Gilkinson on April 16, and Paul Huh on May 15.
