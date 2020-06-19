Fiddler to be featured at Virtual House Party

Music on the Delaware will present Virtual House Party 13 with traditional fiddler Marvin Zachow at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The 40-minute performance will include traditional and original old-time music, with a brief commentary on the music.
Born and raised in upstate New York, Zachow has played music for more than 40 years, presenters said in a media release. He learned New England and Irish fiddle tunes from local dance band fiddler Bill Powers of Hartwick in the late 1980s.
Although Zachow began with guitar and mandolin, he switched to the fiddle full time about 20 years ago. He was a founding member of the Iron Kettle String Band, Unclaimed Freight, The Boys from Blue Hill, and has been the lead in The Stoddard Hollow String Band since its formation in 2002.
With the Stoddard Hollow String Band, he has recorded two CDs, "Spring Thaw" and "Mountain Girl". Their music was chosen as the soundtrack for the documentary, "The Righteous Rebellion" by Bruce Kennedy, which was filmed in the Catskills and Delaware County, the release said. He and the band can usually be found playing at concerts, weddings, brew pubs, historical events and farmers’ markets throughout Otsego and Delaware counties. They also attend and perform at the Appalachian Old-Time String Band Festival, also known as Clifftop, each summer in West Virginia.
Donations may be made via Paypal at thefiddlesmith@gmail.com.
For access to the concert via Zoom, visit https://tinyurl.com/vhp13. The Meeting ID is 854 1322 7162
Future performers for Music on the Delaware’s Thursday Zoom Rooms will be jazz pianist Loren Daniels on July 2; Whispering Tree on July 9; Par Duo (Nicky Swett and Geirbruour Anna Guomundsdottir, classical cellists) on July 16 and fiddler and vocalist Claire Byrne on July 23.
