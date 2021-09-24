Fiddlers to present virtual show hosted by MOD

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will offer a free virtual coffeehouse program from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, featuring regional musicians John Kirk and Trish Miller.
The addition to its regular monthly in-theater coffeehouse concerts will be accessible through Zoom only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89798198300. Zoom access will also be available at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
According to a media release, Kirk and Miller provide lively fiddle tunes, folk songs and fancy footwork. They have performed their music to a wide range of audiences, from venues like Carnegie Hall to outdoor campfire gatherings.
Kirk’s sense of humor, lyrical voice, and fiddle and mandolin skills have earned him much recognition in traditional music circles.
Miller is known for her clogging and playing of guitar and banjo. Together they call square dances and have taught in folk music and dance programs for more than 20 years.
Regular concerts will continue at the Walton Theatre Sunday, Oct. 17, with John Potocnik and Tom White presenting Delaware/Otsego County fiddle tunes, and on Nov. 21, with John Colonna performing original and jazz piano music.
The winter/spring season will include Bea Summers and Barb Acker on Jan. 16, Randy Miritello on Feb. 20, Patrick Reynolds and Friends on March 20, Don Gilkinson on April 16, and Paul Huh on May 15.
