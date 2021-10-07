The Roxbury Arts Group will present FIDDLERS! 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
The Roxbury Arts Group will welcome several musicians to this year’s event at 5025 Vega Mountain Road, including Acadians Cedric Watson, Joel Savoy and Jourdan Thibodeaux.
For 28 years, the Roxbury Arts Group has presented FIDDLERS! to celebrate the folk tradition of fiddling in the Catskills and around the world.
The Empty Bottle Ramblers play traditional Cajun dance music from southwest Louisiana. Based in Massachusetts and upstate New York, they first came together as EBR at the Augusta Heritage Center and focus on driving accordion two-steps and aching twin-fiddle waltzes sung in Cajun French.
Thibodeaux is from the blackjack boggy woods of Cypress Island, Louisiana, and is one of only a small number of young people speaking Cajun French today, presenters said in a media release. His musical ability and his songwriting, which is at once classic and progressive, has afforded him a band comprised of some of the finest artists in Acadiana today, the release said.
The son of Cajun musicians Marc and Ann Savoy, and founder of the Louisiana-based label Valcour Records, Joel Savoy is a Grammy-winning recording engineer and record producer as well as a 10-time Grammy nominee. Savoy is a versatile fiddler and guitarist and he has played and taught music around the world for the last 20 years. He has worked with John Fogerty, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Earle and T-Bone Burnett, although most often he’s seen with his brother Wilson and their parents in the Savoy Family Cajun Band or with the Cajun powerhouse Jesse Lége.
Watson is one of the young talents to emerge in Cajun, Creole and Zydecomusic over the past decade, according to the release. He is a four-time Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist and songwriter. Originally from San Felipe, Texas, Cedric made his first appearance at the age of 19 at the Zydeco Jam at The Big Easy in Houston. Just two years later, he moved to south Louisiana, immersing himself in French music and language. Over the next several years, Watson performed French music in 17 countries and on seven full-length albums with various groups, including the Pine Leaf Boys, Corey Ledet, Les Amis Creole with Ed Poullard and J.B. Adams, and with his own group, Bijou Creole.
Tickets for FIDDLERS! 28 are $20, and $18 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance are $25. Tickets for children 9 and younger and a free. Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required to attend. For complete details, COVID-19 protocols, and to purchase tickets, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
