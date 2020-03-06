Film noir to be focus of Film Society double feature

The next Film Society of Cooperstown presentation will be a film noir double feature at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
The event will feature “The Big Clock” and “Act of Violence,” with Libby Cudmore, author of “The Big Rewind,” who will lead a discussion on law-breaking in black-and-white film.
“The Big Clock” (1948), directed by John Farrow, is set in New York City, and tells the story of a magazine tycoon who, after murdering someone, tries to frame an unknown, innocent man for the murder, while the innocent man tries to solve the murder himself. It stars Ray Milland, Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elsa Lanchester and Harry Morgan.
The film was a huge success on its release, presenters said in a media release, and it was remade in 1987 as the Kevin Costner vehicle “No Way Out.”
“Act of Violence” (1949), directed by Fred Zinnemann, is the story of an embittered, vengeful POW who stalks his former commanding officer who betrayed his men’s planned escape attempt from a Nazi prison camp. The 82-minute thriller, starring Van Heflin, Robert Ryan, Janet Leigh and Mary Astor, tells of a WWII veteran’s peaceful life suddenly shattered by haunting memories of the past when one of his former comrades suddenly arrives in town with murderous intentions.
Supported by the Friends of the Village Library, this season’s Film Society of Cooperstown schedule was curated by Bill Francis, researcher and writer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and Jeff Katz, former mayor of Cooperstown and author.
The movies will be shown in the Ballroom at Village Hall at 22 Main St.
The final movie in the series will be “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) on March 25.
For more information, visit The Film Society of Cooperstown page on Facebook, email FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com or call Francis at 607-437-6903.
