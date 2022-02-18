COOPERSTOWN — A classic horror double feature presentation by the Film Society of Cooperstown will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Village Library of Cooperstown at 22 Main St.
“Frankenstein” and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” will be followed by guest speaker Bruce Markusen, author of “Hosted Horror on Television: The Films and Faces of Shock Theater, Creature Features and Chiller Theater.” The two films combined will run about three hours.
According to a media release, “Frankenstein,” directed by James Whale dates to 1931. Dr. Frankenstein dares to tamper with life and death by crating a human monster out of lifeless body parts. The film is based on the 1818 novel “Frankenstein” or “The Modern Prometheus” by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.
The film stars Boris Karloff as the main character and Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein, described as an obsessed scientist who digs up corpses with his assistant.
The cast also includes Mae Clarke, John Boles, Dwight Frye and Edward Van Sloan.
The film spawned a cottage industry of sequels, including “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) and “Son of Frankenstein” (1939), as well as multiple remakes.
The horror comedy “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” made in 1948, was directed by Charles Barton.
In the first of the Bud Abbott and Lou Costello’s horror vehicles for Universal Pictures, the comic duo star as railway baggage handlers.
When a pair of crates belonging to a house of horrors museum are mishandled by Wilbur (Costello), the museum’s director demands that they deliver them personally so that they can be inspected for insurance purposes, but Lou’s friend Chick (Abbott) has grave suspicions.
When the pair go to deliver the crates to the museum, they encounter the Wolf Man played Lon Chaney Jr. and Dracula, played by Bela Lugosi as well as seductress Dr. Sandra Mornay, played by Lenore Aubert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.