DELHI — “Pushed up in the Mountain” will be live screened followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Julia Haslett from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Hosted by Bushel in Delhi, the film, described as poetic and emotionally intimate, is about plants, such as the migrating rhododendron, and the people who care for them. The suggested $5 admission fee will be collected at the door.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you