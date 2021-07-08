DELHI — “Pushed up in the Mountain” will be live screened followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Julia Haslett from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Hosted by Bushel in Delhi, the film, described as poetic and emotionally intimate, is about plants, such as the migrating rhododendron, and the people who care for them. The suggested $5 admission fee will be collected at the door.
Film to be screened Sunday at Bushel
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
VESTAL - There are good ships, there are wood ships, there are ships that sail the sea, but the best ships are friendships, so may they always be. - Irish Proverb Paul C. Parker was born at The Hospital in Sidney, on Dec. 30, 1953. He passed away at the age of 67, on July 4, 2021, following …
ONEONTA - David H. Salata passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on July 6, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Steve Salata Sr.; and mother, Jean Salata. He is survived by his son, Rennie (Lauren) Salata; and grandson, Ben; daughter, Jenny Salata; also brothers, St…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Man charged in fatal hit-and-run
- 'Farm to furniture' is concept behind Oneonta business
- Fourth of July to feature busy schedule of local events
- Man, 37, dies in hit-and-run; driver charged
- Troopers: Man stole catalytic converter, damaged vehicles
- Shelters face cold feet of pandemic pet owners
- Delhi couple loses home, pets in fire
- Police Blotter: July 2, 2021
- Oneonta celebrates Fourth of July with parade
- Troopers: Man stole, crashed motorcycle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.