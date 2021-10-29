COOPERSTOWN — Glimmerglass Film Days, a program of Otsego 2000, will present a virtual film festival and in-person screenings and events from Nov. 4 to 11.
Curated by Artistic Director Margaret Parsons and Programmer Joey Katz, the independent documentaries, narrative features and short films all reflect the theme “Rise.”
According to a media release, the films tell stories of people around the world connecting with nature, food and traditions. Some films address racism, climate change and environmental threats, while others portray individuals creating art, community and connection. The films include selections from 15 different countries as well as works by indigenous filmmakers.
A Glimmerglass Pass is $75 and provides online access to 26 feature-length films and two shorts programs, plus online filmmaker talks.
All films may be viewed at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 through Nov. 11. Tickets to individual online films are $5.
Tickets to in-person screenings are $10 per person and are not included with the Glimmerglass Pass. To attend in-person events, proof of vaccination (NY Excelsior Pass or CDC vaccination card) and photo ID are required. Face masks will be required while watching films.
Visit glimmerglassfilmdays.org for more information, including a list of films.
