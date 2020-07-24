Music on the Delaware’s final Summer Virtual House Party will take place from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and will feature the Catskills-based family band Brookside Trio.
Brookside Trio’s founder, Timothy Bartz, has played with several local bands and recorded original singles that have been featured on local radio stations.
Daughter Naomi Sittig recently graduated from nursing school and is working in the labor and delivery unit at Unity Hospital in Rochester. She grew up singing with her dad, took voice lessons in high school and college, and has sung in numerous choirs and musicals.
Daughter Emily Hutchinson is an active performer and teacher of flute, piano, piccolo and Irish penny whistle. Holding a degree in music performance, she was named a winner of the National Flute Association's Professional Flute Choir Competition this spring. She has performed in London, at the Eastman School of Music, and throughout the Northeast with various chamber groups and ensembles and has appeared four times as a concerto soloist. She recently returned to the area.
Blending oldies folk, country and rock, Brookside Trio "enlivens favorite songs with unique instrumentation, presenters said in a media release.
To access the concert, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85413227162 or go to zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID 854 1322 7162.
All 18 of the Virtual House Parties, from March 26 through July 30, were recorded and are archived on Music on the Delaware’s Facebook page under Videos.
Music on the Delaware activities are expected to resume in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.