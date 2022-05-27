COOPERSTOWN — A reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, will mark the opening of the first exhibit of the season at Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, “Chroma,” to be displayed on the first and second floors from May 31 to June 25, interprets monochromatic explorations of shades of color.
Participating artists share works that explore a vision through a more singular color to create a wide range of emotional and visual response.
New Smithy member artists with works in the exhibit include Marie Dungan, Dianne Kull, Garlyn MaGinnis and Cheryl Ann Wright.
Guest artists include Thomas Bacon, Charlie Bremer, Audrey Dowling, Jeffrey Elgin, Leah Frankel, Kevin Gray, Bob McCann, Kate McGloughlin, Robert Moylan, Gina Pisto, Edmond Rinooy-Kan, Tim Sheesley, Amy Silberkleit and Claudia Waruch.
A second exhibit, “American Ideals: Picturing Otsego County in 1937,” will be displayed in the third floor gallery from May 31 to Sept. 3, and will have an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Curated by Cynthia Falk, Lynds Jones, Kim McCleary, Kimberly Rose, Alex Sniffen and Calene Bermann, the exhibit features photographs taken in 1937 by Farm Security Administration photographer Arthur Rothstein while he was in Otsego County to document the construction of a new lumber mill and the people it would benefit.
He also captured images of the Cooperstown area creating photographs that emphasize hard work, family, rural values and small town living.
Smithy Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Vwisit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
