ONEONTA — Community Arts Network of Oneonta and the Living Archive Project will host a reception for “The Day is a Book We Keep on Reading, a small group exhibit opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at CANO at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the show will run through April 22. Exhibiting artists include Adrianna Newell, Christina Hunt Wood, Ellen Blalock, Jacinta Bunnell, and Jonathan Macagba.
According to artist and curator Wood, each artist uses everyday objects, routine actions, and often overlooked moments to explore identity or personal histories and capture a sense of place. “The goal is to show viewers how the mundane can be a powerful tool for communicating a lived experience,” she said.
Oneonta’s Adrianna Newell is exhibiting photos documenting their morning ritual as a Black woman. Common objects are set against a chic, Pepto-pink background, but even in this studio setting, the objects remain true to themselves — a piece of toast on a plate includes scattered crumbs, and a set of combs includes the glisten and stain of oils and pomades with strands of hair tangled into their teeth.
Multimedia artist and the show’s curator, Wood, is based in Delhi and works within the themes of rural life and everyday expressions of power. Her video work uses the “how-to” genre to explore the way ideas from multiple influences can come together and become a dissonant cultural belief. In her assemblages, Wood uses beer can litter found on the back roads of the region to make visually attractive and conceptually unnerving works of art.
Syracuse-based quilter, Ellen Blalock presents two quilts in the African American story quilt tradition. Her pieces replace quilts that were stolen from her family while also passing down her family’s history—one that also tells the disproportionately high incarceration rate of Black men in America.
Hudson Valley-based artist, Jacinta Bunnell uses old keys, decorated with paint and handmade yarn lanyards, as a metaphor for their childhood as a “latchkey kid” in the 80s.
Jonathan Macagba’s photos were taken during the COVID-19 shutdown after the regular practice of documenting his everyday observations around his Brooklyn neighborhood was forced indoors. Common household objects, such as a lemon or an avocado, began taking on a new meaning. A small toy figurine placed on a table beside a lemon suddenly felt like an encounter in a magical land.
There will be also an interactive wall where CANO visitors are provided with a prompt and invited to illustrate their responses. The wall will be photographed and included as part of the living archive at the show’s conclusion.
CANO’s Gallery hours are from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, except holidays.
Visit www.livingarchive-catskills.org or www.canoneonta.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.