FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will present a dance concert featuring New York-based dance company, A Palo Seco Flamenco, July 28 to 30, at Chapel Hall in Franklin.
According to a media release, “People loved Rebeca Tomás’ work last year with Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana,” said Executive Artistic Director Patricia Buckley, “and after discovering she had her own company performing modern, contemporary flamenco, I knew we had to get her back.”
A Palo Seco Flamenco explores the age-old dance form with a unique voice, employing their Flamenco expertise, while also taking into account the contemporary context in which we live. Their work innovates by combining traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flare. Founded by Artistic Director and Choreographer Rebeca Tomás, the company debuted its first production in May 2010 at Theatre 80 St. Marks (New York City), and was described as "a feast for the eyes and the ears" by Lindsay Miller writing for Theatre On-Line. Reviewing for The New York Times, Jack Anderson wrote, "Tomás is seeking to develop Flamenco in new ways."
The company has appeared throughout the U.S. at venues such as the Chicago Flamenco Festival, Eastman School of Music’s World Music Series, Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out, the Pocantico Center (Rockefeller Brothers Fund), New York City’s SummerStage, and the New Victory Theater on Broadway.
“A Palo Seco” is a phrase that refers to a bare-bones style of flamenco music, often consisting of singing or percussion alone. The stripped-down aesthetic has become a central theme in Tomás’ choreography, characterizing her biggest departures from tradition, while also rooting her work in the emotional rawness that lies at the heart of the art of Flamenco.
Show times for A Palo Seco Flamenco are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday July 22, and 5 p.m., Sunday, July 23.
All performances will be at Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25 per person.
Visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for reservations and more information.
