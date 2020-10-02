Flutist to perform at Virtual Coffeehouse

Music on the Delaware will host its second Virtual Coffehouse Concert of the fall season featuring Emily Bartz Hutchinson from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Hutchinson is the flutist/pianist in the Brookside Trio, which performed at Virtual House Party 18 on July 30 this summer. Based in the Catskills, Hutchinson is an active performer and teacher on flute, piano and piccolo. She was recently selected as a winner of the National Flute Association’s Professional Flute Choir Competition, and next summer will be her second time performing at the NFA Convention in Washington, D.C. She has appeared as a concerto soloist with four orchestras, and recent performance venues include the Eastman School of Music and Christ Church in London, England, presenters said in a media release.
She will perform a variety of music on Baroque flute (traverso), modern flute, piccolo, Irish penny whistle and piano in the hourlong concert.
For more information and sample music, see https://tinyurl.com/yygmra9j
The free concert will be available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
Future Virtual Coffeehouse concerts will be singer/songwriter Walt Birbeck on Oct. 18, Zelos Saxophone Quartet on Nov. 1, and singer/songwriters John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey on Nov. 15. Concerts are recorded and archived on Music on the Delaware Facebook page under video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.