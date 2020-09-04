Folk artist to play to benefit for 6OTS

With in-person concerts on hold, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring folk singer/songwriter Joe Jencks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Jencks is an internationally touring musician, award-winning songwriter and celebrated vocalist. A 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, he has released 15 CDs that merge his “lyric baritone, conservatory training, Irish roots and working-class upbringing for musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit,” presenters said in a media release.
Jencks’ most recent solo CD, “The Forgotten: Recovered Treasures From The Pen of Si Kahn,” contains 14 previously unrecorded songs from American folk legend Si Kahn. Jencks recorded the CD in Canada with producer Ken Whiteley, and the collection of songs represents a return to his more traditional folk roots in both theme and musical styles.
A co-founder and a vocal arranger for the harmony trio Brother Sun, Jencks is also an arranger with over 30 appearances as a guest vocalist on various studio recordings.
For more information, visit www.joejencks.com.
Tickets for the Sept. 11 online concert are $18 (plus $2 service fee). They may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
Upcoming live-streamed, online concerts include Saturday, Nov. 7, Greg Greenway, and on Saturday, Dec. 19, Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown themed Christmas concert.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
