OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will open its fall season with a concert from folk stalwarts Robin and Linda Williams at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, the duo’s frequent appearances on the public radio show A Prairie Home Companion gave them a wider audience, but they have been performing together for more than four decades. Their lyrics, described as wryly observant combined with their music, embrace a wide palette of Americana, which includes bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country.
Their live performances have earned them many fans over the years. Their songs have been covered by Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, George Hamilton IV, Tim and Mollie O’Brien, Mary Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea and The Seldom Scene.
Linda is a native of Anniston, Ala., and Robin (the son of a Presbyterian minister) was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. They met and fell for each other in 1971 on a visit to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, while Linda was teaching school and Robin was a full-time musician on a national coffeehouse circuit.
Over the years, they have released two dozen acclaimed albums. They also have performed on The Grand Ole Opry, Austin City Limits, Music City Tonight, Wood Songs and Mountain Stage. In 2005, they were included in Robert Altman’s final film, A Prairie Home Companion, which offered a fictional representation of behind-the-scenes activities at the long-running radio show. A collection of their best live performances from the show was released in 2007 as, appropriately, “Radio Songs.”
Last month, the Williamses released their 24th album, “A Better Day A-Coming,” which includes eight original songs, three by other songwriters and two from the public domain done in their unique style. It was recorded in their living room during three sessions in 2019 and 2020.
“A Better Day A-Coming” marks the culmination of several transitions, both personal and professional, since their last release in 2013. Adjusting to life after 60, they left the farmhouse and 8 acres where they lived in for 42 years and transitioned to city life 12 miles away. They also dropped their road band (dubbed Their Fine Group) and returned to their roots as a duo.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online (with added $2 service fee) at 6onthesquare.org, or by calling 607-843-6876 for reservations. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Audience members will be required to wear masks.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis and purchasing more than two hours before the show is advised in order to receive the viewing link in time.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
