SPRINGFIELD — The sounds of rural America will be explored when Robin & Linda Williams perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Hyde Hall at Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield.
According to a media release, the audience will hear the vocal harmonies and acoustic guitar driven arrangements of the Virginia-based husband-and-wife duo whose past appearances include the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and weekly radio variety show A Prairie Home Companion.
The folk musicians are also be celebrating their latest album, Better Day A-Coming, released on July 30.
Tickets, at $20 for adults and $15 for youths 10 to 17, are available at www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-hall-33317264655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.