EARLVILLE — Bruce Ward’s life-long passion for folk music by showcasing songs by inspirational folk icons will be shared by his family at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Earlville Opera House.
According to a media release, with Taiward Wider on banjo, guitar, cello and bass, and Sarah Wider on piano and cello, the trio will also offer original songs by Ward and Taiward.
From folk revival heroes such as Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, to chart-toppers including Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot, to later artists like Joe Jencks and Heather Maloney, the concert will chart a history of the movement through songwriters. Songs of love and loss, protest, politics, and poetics are designed to bring the audience from joy to anger to uplifting inspiration.
Ward has been playing folk music for more than 50 years and he weaves a tapestry of fingerstyle guitar work around his velvety-smooth baritone voice. A veteran of many genres, Ward has been on stage performing folk music, jazz, and rock, as well as choral music, musical theater and even opera. He has performed in venues all around central New York.
A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Taiward Wider brings their deep skills as a singer and multi-instrumentalist. Taiward was a member of an early iteration of the local band Rabbit In The Rye, and has also performed as a member of the Klezmer-style trio Wandering Laughter, and the bluegrass-infused Texas Bamboo, and performs regularly for Sanctuary Boston. They performed with Ward and with Sarah Wider in Folksinger’s Holiday at the Opera House in December 2021.
Longtime literature professor Sarah Wider has performed with the Colgate Chamber Players on both piano and cello, and in the cello section of the Colgate University Orchestra.
Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/45cyk9pk.
Billed as a ‘FUNdraiser,’ proceeds will benefit the Opera House.
