OXFORD — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Dave Gunning will return to 6 On The Square in Oxford for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
According to a media release, during his career of more than two decades, Gunning has earned multiple Canadian Folk Music awards, a Juno nomination and nine East Coast Music awards for his work.
Gunning has toured across Canada, the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Australia, gaining a reputation as an engaging storyteller and performer who can take listeners on a musical journey through his songs.
Much of his material is reported to be about underdogs, heroes, family and the heart, and reflects a messaging of social justice and caring about the world.
His latest collection of songs, “The Same Storm,” features personal and historical songs written over the past two years. Some songs were co-written with singer-songwriter Jim Dorie, who died in 2015.
Leading up to the pandemic, Gunning said he was doing much writing. “With the sudden loss of work that so many of us experienced, my survival instincts kicked in and the focus shifted to my family and on how we were going to get through this thing,” Gunning states in the release, adding, “We made some adjustments and settled in to a new normal. Once I knew that we were going to be OK, I turned back to writing. It was suddenly quiet, which gave me the time to finish songs that were started years ago and write some new ones.”
Tickets are $18, plus a $2 service charge and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 for reservations. The doors will at 6:30 p.m.
The performance will also be streamed live online with tickets $10 for the live broadcast. Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Next up at 6 On The Square will be Susan Werner on Friday, April 21, and Rod Abernethy on Saturday, May 20. A 16th anniversary celebration with Joe Jencks is scheduled for June 17.
6 On The Square is at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
