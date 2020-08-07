The Art Garage is hosting an August Summer-Solo Pop-Up series of two-week shows in its Middle Bay gallery at 689 Beaver Meadow Road outside of Cooperstown. The first show, which opened Friday, Aug. 7, features self-taught Pierstown artist George Hymas in “George Hymas: Spontaneous & Deliberate.” His colorful sculpture is created from castoffs including construction-site debris, twisted trees, spent bullets and discarded shoes. The found objects are embellished with patterns that often reflect his interest in early man, presenters said in a media release. His works on paper include drawings on unused coffee-filters.
He is also known for his marionettes created for Franklin Stage Company several years ago, featured in their Midsummer Night’s Dream production
Hymas grew up on Staten Island, influenced by family artisans and artists: boat builders, sculptors and “woodsmiths,” the release said A “proud New Yorker,” early in his professional career he was a technical illustrator and architectural model builder. Then he spent 20 years as a professional firefighter for the city of South Orange, New Jersey, near Newark.
Following retirement from firefighting, Hymas moved to Otsego County where he has restored an 1802 farmhouse in Pierstown on cleared land deep in the woods. In addition to making art, Hymas writes poetry and conducts research on his wide-ranging interests that include paleontology and entomology, the release said. He studied geology and early man at SUNY Oneonta. He has been known to help out with occasional carpentry work.
The Main Gallery, which features work by seven artists — Tracy Helgeson, Robert Seward, Vicki Whicker, Louis Sherry, Alice Hudson, Lavern Kelley and Ada Yonenaka — can only by viewed one person at a time. No appointment is necessary. Sanitizer will be set in front of the Art Garage.
The second August SummerSolo PopUp show will feature collage and more by Christine Alexander of East Meredith. In September, the Art Garage will present Duo Pop-Up Shows and a re-imagined Taj Garage in its Middle Bay.
To schedule a visit, text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327.
