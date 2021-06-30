The Franklin Farmers’ Market, now in its 15th season, is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 10, with music offered each weekend from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The schedule, with a description by organizers is as follows:
July 4: Jim Dorn, singer/songwriter playing pop, country and folk from the ‘60s through present day on guitar and vocals.
July 11: Iron Mountain Variety/Steve Eisenberg and Jim Tompson, local musicians performing a variety of country, Celtic, show tunes, rock and roll, jazz, blues and more on flute, bodhran, harmonica, whistle, percussion and vocals.
July 18: Colleen Kattau and Jane Zell. Kattau, a “bilingual powerhouse” performing Latin-influenced indie folk and socio-environmentalist music on guitar and vocals, will be joined by Zell for a blues, swing and funk flavor.
July 25: Tributary/Kathy Shimberg, Dane Scudder and Ed Haher, Folklore-enthusiasts playing old-time, traditional music from the mountains.
Aug. 1: Mary Frances Perricone, a vocal performer hailing back to music from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.
Aug. 8: Catskill Mountain Consort/Amy Pratt, trio celebrating classical favorites and original compositions.
Aug. 15: Mike Herman, country blues on fingerpicked guitar with rugged vocals from a Northern Catskill performer.
Aug. 22: Local Seisiún/Jean Withrow, Jim Haggerty and Kathy Shimberg, local trio performing tunes fit for an Irish pub on traditional instruments.
Aug. 29: Charlie and The Roomers/Phil Leinhart, Charlie Reiman, Reggie Barnes, Orion Palmer and Hank Stahler, featuring the mastermind behind Fokish bread and baked goods, the band will be playing blues, funk, soul, country, Nawleans, and more.
Sept. 5: The Old Masters/Tim Iversen, Dan Martin and Tom Ives, group of long-time area musicians playing jazz standards out of the American Song Book.
Sept. 12: Hyzer Hillbillies/Bill Duke, Gayle Brown and Joseph Laureira, local folk and bluegrass group featuring cover songs and originals on banjo and guitar.
Sept. 19: Jason Starr, singer-songwriter playing a foot-stomping set of country-bluegrass music.
Sept. 26: Rickety Fence, playing a little bit of this and a little bit of that, the trio performs songs across genres and time periods.
Oct. 3: Thumbs and The Professor/Tim Iversen et al., songwriters duet playing a wide variety of blues, traditional and original tunes on a wide variety of instruments.
Oct. 10: Randy Miritello, nationally touring musician mixing classic country and blues for a honkytonk good time.
The market offers local produce and products for sale - breads, rolls, beef, chicken, eggs, dog treats, herbs, honey, jams, jellies, jewelry, maple candies and syrup, mushrooms, plant seedlings, pork and lamb, preserves, a variety of produce, relishes, Scandinavian baked goods, sunflower oil, and fresh and smoked trout. The market accepts coupons from the Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program.
Seating is available for these free performances, beverages can be purchased from the hospitality tent, and food is available from multiple vendors. NYS COVID-19 precautions are being followed, and patrons area asked to wear masks.
The open-air market is held on the lawn of Chapel Hall on Institute Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.