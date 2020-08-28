Franklin Stage Company has posted its fourth and final installment of the Soliloquies at Chapel Hall Project, featuring a scene from "As You Like It."
It is Act III, scene v of one of Shakespeare's pastoral comedies, featuring city slickers lost in the forest .In it the shepherdess Phebe sets her admirer Sylvius straight — letting him know in no uncertain terms that his guilt trips will NOT win her love, presenters said in a media release.
The short has been given the scene a modern interpretation, "which only serves to underscore that even after 400 years, the story of unrequited love is as relevant as ever," the release said.
This short features Isabella Hotchkin who interned with FSC in 2019, stepping into every challenge from running lights to selling concessions, and now into acting. Arturo Hernandez plays Silvius.
The short videos, part performance and part behind-the-scenes glimpse into the group's proposed building projects, offer a peek into this summer's work at FSC, in lieu of the normal season, presenters said in a media release. The video project is a series of Shakespeare monologues set in spaces in FSC’s home, Chapel Hall, where audiences don’t typically see performances. Many of the spaces coincide with planned renovations and recent refurbishments, the release said.
Visit franklinstagecompany.org for more information or to view the project.
Soliloquies at Chapel Hall #4—As You Like It
Our fourth and final installment in the Soliloquies at Chapel Hall Project, where we set Shakespeare's well-known speeches in unique places in our historic building,
If you enjoy the video, please consider a donation to the "Hat," which you can find on the viewing page.
