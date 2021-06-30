Franklin Stage Company will open its 2021 summer season with an art exhibit, “Franklin Stage Company and the Evolution of Chapel Hall.”
An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The exhibit, which will be permanently installed in the lobby and theater at Chapel Hall.
The exhibit displays the history of the Franklin Stage Company’s 25 seasons of theater production, and the history of Chapel Hall, the building where FSC typically holds its summer season, although this year shows will be performed outside on the lawn.
The performance season will begin the following weekend with Kwaku Kwaakye Obeng and Gino Sitson at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 5 p.m. Saturday July 10.
Chapel Hall was built in 1855 as part of the Delaware Literary Institute, a college preparatory school built in Franklin in the 19th century. At its height, the school enrolled more than 400 students from the US and abroad. The building, which was originally the chapel and a boys’ dormitory of the school, was converted to a Masonic Hall in 1909 and remained as such until 1996, when Franklin residents Eugene and Carole Marner and Thomas Butts purchased the building to found the theater.
No tickets are required to attend the exhibit. Chapel Hall is at 25 Institute St. in Franklin.
The season, which will run through Aug. 29, will include concerts, shows, plays and more.
To attend productions at FSC, and in order for FSC to comply with all NY State regulations for a safe reopening, show attendees must present an ID and follow all COVID rules, which will be listed on the FSC website at www.franklinstagecompany.org. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation is $20 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.
