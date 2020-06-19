The Bainbridge Community Foundation will hold a free summer concert series at General Clinton Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Everyone is asked to practice suggested social distancing and wear masks. Public restrooms will not be open.
The schedule is as follows:
July 7: Woodshed Prophets
July 14: Uncle Shake. Concert-goers are ask to bring non-perishable food to be donated to the Bainbridge Food Pantry.
July 21: Dirt Farm Band.
July 28: Rickety Fence. Donations at the concert will benefit the Delaware Valley Humane Society.
Aug. 4: Two of Us
Aug. 11: Fetish Lane
To be added to the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre mailing list and receive the fall schedule, call the reservations line at 607-288-3882 and request to be added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.