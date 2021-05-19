Friday concert to be live streamed by Earlville Opera

EARLVILLE — Earlville Opera House will present the blues two-some of Colin Aberdeen and Max Eyle at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, streaming live from its stage on its Facebook page in a give-what-you-like event.
Proceeds will support programs and services of the EOH as it prepared to reopen.
According to a media release, Aberdeen is an Australian-born vocalist and guitar player based in Syracuse who specializes in blues, soul, ragtime and American roots traditions.
The front man for the genre-defying roots rockers Los Blancos, has recorded with Grammy award winning artists and toured nationally.
He is the recipient of a Syracuse Area Music Award.
Eyle is described as being part of a new generation of New York State roots musicians.
A native of Syracuse, he continues to entertain audiences throughout the area. He has performed at the New York State Blues Festival, Taste of Syracuse, Earlville Opera House, Palace Theater, Smith Opera House and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.
He has recorded on multiple studio projects including Diana Jacob’s album, “What She Needs,” featuring six-time Grammy award winner Randy Becker. Eyle has regularly accompanied Aberdeen on the harmonica since 2014.
See the show at www.facebook.com/EarlvilleOperaHouse/
