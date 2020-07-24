Franklin Stage Company recently announced the start of its "Soliloquies at Chapel Hall" project
The short videos, part performance and part behind-the-scenes glimpse into the group's proposed building projects, offer a peek into this summer's work at FSC, in lieu of the normal season, officials said in a media release. The video project is a series of Shakespeare monologues set in spaces in FSC’s historic home, Chapel Hall, where audiences don’t typically see performances. Many of these spaces coincide with planned renovations and recent refurbishments, the release said.
The first installment is from "Two Gentlemen of Verona" and features FSC collaborator Chris O'Connor and a special guest. In this turn from Act II, scene iii, the audience will learn a whole new definition of "man's best friend," the release said.
Visit franklinstagecompany.org for more information or to view the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.