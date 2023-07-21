PRATTSVILLE — El Horizonte Se Rebalsa / The Horizon Overflows, a solo exhibit of works by Lima-based contemporary artist Camila Rodrigo, will open with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Zadock Pratt Museum on Main Street in Prattsville.
According to a media release, the exhibit seeks to generate discussions about the future under climate crisis. Through the use of photography, the artist creates an installation that juxtaposes huaca’s (ancient Peruvian sacred sites) with mycelium — the organic network of the Fungi kingdom. Within this combination, Rodrigo highlights the diversity of knowledge and potential strategies needed to thrive in an ever-shifting world.
The centerpiece of the exhibit is a mural print of Huaca El Salitre, an ancient monolithic structure built thousands of years ago by the Incas (the last of the Indigenous pre-Columbian civilizations of the Andes) along the Pacific coast of modern-day Peru. El Salitre is wheat-pasted directly onto the walls of the Prattsville Bank gallery of the Zadock Pratt Museum up to the height of flood damage caused by Hurricane Irene (2011). Through this symbolic gesture, Rodrigo references the catastrophic damage the region experienced from the storm — highlighting both the destructive and sacred relationship shared by all with the water that sustains them. Interrupting the mural print of El Salitre are images of yet another enigmatic archaeological site in Peru, Sayhuite. In the case of these monoliths, water becomes a focal point.
Breaking the order of the black and white documentation of the sacred huaca’s are brightly colored images of abstract organic shapes and lines that display sections of mycelium, the underground mushroom networks of interconnecting organic matter and nutrients.
Through mycelium, trees can communicate and find pathways to support one another, bridging an important gap and turning individual organisms into one collective sustaining body. Mycelium becomes an active subject of continuous transformation and adaptation — setting an example for the present to make way for communal growth and a thriving future.
The exhibit will remain on view through Oct. 31.
It is presented in conjunction with the Prattsville Art Project and Upstate Art Weekend.
Visit www.zadockprattmuseum.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.