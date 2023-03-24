EARLVILLE — The first series of exhibits at the Earlville Opera House Art Galleries features the works of three regional artists representing different forms of photography and painting. They opened March 18 and will remain through April 22.
According to a media release, works in the East Gallery are by photographer Bill Baburchak. He calls his exhibit “Wings.” When talking about his work, Baburchak said “Natural beauty is all around us, no matter where we live. We just need to learn to see, appreciate, and enjoy what I call ‘beauty in the ordinary.’ It doesn’t need to be an exotic animal or a rare plant, beauty is present in our everyday lives, but we need to change our way of looking for and seeing that beauty.”
Painter Tom Schmitt is showcasing his exhibit “Dark Rides?” in the West Gallery. Described as a unique, colorful and large-scale, the exhibit highlights carnival attractions. As stated by Schmitt, “One reason I like to paint these dark rides is because of the paintings on the outside of the rides. They are done with a lot of color and movement to attract customers. I also like that they are self-contained trucks that unfold into a ride. I enjoy the homemade creatures that light up and pop out of the dark rather than the more professional animatronics. I like the cars on the rides and how they move on the tracks. One of the best times on the ride is just as the car pushes open the doors and total darkness hides what awaits inside.”
Black and white photographer Frank Vlossak has his exhibit “Looking for Light” in the Arts Café.
There are no titles to his artwork. Vlossak wants the public to caption them based off their own interpretation. “I take in sights, sounds, smells, and tactile experiences as I journey through my world. I experience everything my senses take in. And yet – I always have the feeling that there is something more — just beyond the reach of what my senses tell me is reality. Something else is present. Sometimes magical and full of wonder and sometimes a bit mysterious and frightening. This elusive “something else” is what I attempt to capture with my camera. I want to experience whatever else is going on – what else is happening just beyond my reach and yet so tantalizing close. Thus, I look for the light which will bring me knowledge that leads closer to truth,” Vlassak explained in the release.
Earlville Opera House annually presents 12 to15 solo exhibit of regional and national contemporary visual artists in all media. Galleries also feature annual group shows as well as an annual exhibit of contemporary and traditional quilt artists. Curators may also propose group exhibits.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Visit earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
