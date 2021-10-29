MARGARETVILLE — Longview Gallery will host a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, to mark the opening of “Introductions,” an exhibit by its new members.
According to a media release the exhibit includes works by systems thinker Carol Levine, visual artist Irina Grinevitsky, watercolorist Ron Macklin and oil painter Robert Buckwalter.
A talk by the four artists will be given at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13.
The exhibit accompanies “Through the Looking Glass,” an exhibit by established members that opened in early October.
Both exhibits will run until Nov. 21, and Longyear’s annual holiday show will follow from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26.
Longview Gallery, at 785 Main St. in Margaretville is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org or call 845-586-3270 for more information.
