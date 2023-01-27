FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Gallery on Main Street in Fleischmanns will unveil “Departures,” with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
According to a media release, curated by Lindsay Comstock, the featured exhibit for winter represents a survey of works created in response to the pandemic by 24 New York artists.
Created mostly in 2020 or 2021, the show will include pieces have never been viewed publicly and mark a departure from previous modes of art-making, which span the mediums of painting, photography, sculpture and music.
As the seismic changes and uncertainty of the external world began to filter into the material, emotional and psychic realms, artists turned to new ways of expressing and creating. While some worked with found objects and ephemera, reclaiming old materials or becoming curious about new media, others turned inward, considering the stillness of intimate spaces. Some worked with a newfound sense of freedom, abandoning formal constraints, while others reacted instinctively, reverting to primary tools of creation.
The “tarp-blue” hue of house paint piqued one artist’s curiosity when she found it difficult to procure her usual media.
Two artists who had primarily painted in black and white turned to color, but only briefly.
A new mother rocked her baby and captured light moving across a room.
Another artist cut up her mother’s wedding dress and worked the fabric into thick oil paint.
A poet became immersed in collage-making as society became further fractured.
A musician who spent much of his life touring found solace in creating solo compositions.
A photographer-turned-writer was inspired to pick up her camera again.
A sculptor gave new life to downed highway road signs. Sticks became wands.
As further stated in the release, the survey, hung salon-style, and on view until March 12, encapsulates a season in human history the public has yet to understand.
Participating artists include Sue Bellamy, Arjun Bruggeman, Rebecca Chamberlain, Lindsay Comstock, Eddie Donoghue, Lisbeth Firmin, Nick Flynn, Tad Flynn, Jack Foster, Claire Gilliam, Sharon Horvath, Kat Hunt, Emily Johnston, Janice La Motta, Amy Masters, Bea Ortiz, Tom Pappas, Corey Presha, Kate Quarfordt, Christie Scheele, Marie Vickerilla, Paul Weil, Jesse Lee Wilson and Monte Wilson.
1053 Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.1053gallery.com or call 854-254-3461 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.