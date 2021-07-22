COOPERSTOWN — Art Garage Founding Director Sydney L. Waller will present a gallery talk on Lavern Kelley (1928 to 1998) at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
According to a media release, the farmer-artist was known for his carved vintage trucks, a selection of which is now on display in the Art Garge show Roots. He also carved dozens of figures of all sizes.
Waller’s talk will touch upon Kelley’s life experiences and his many art forms in addition to carving.
Space is limited. Reservations are recommended. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327. Visitors are reminded to park only on gallery lawns.
Also a photographer, Kelley specialized an approach to showcase his carvings. He would compose photographs of each finished work, arranged so that the trucks appeared to be life-size.
He made two-sided ‘folk art’ drawings that celebrated the latest farming equipment of the time until the early 1950s, when he stopped drawing and devoted his art exclusively to carving.
An illustrated catalog will be available, with dozens of photographs of his work, co-published with the Catskill Arts Society, designed by Doreen DeNicola with Lin Vincent, editor. “Lavern Kelley: Farmer Artist,” documents his output and features excerpts from his essays. Selected images will be available on FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Waller and Gallery 53 co-founder Anne Gourlay Gabler introduced Kelley to the world in the 1980s, courtesy of guest curator Bette Alexander and artist/antiques dealer David Montgomery. “He took the world by storm the last decade of his life becoming the first State Master Folk Artist, as designated by the State Council on the Arts” Waller said in the release.
The Art Garage represents the Kelley estate of trucks, drawings and photographs, all available for viewing by appointment.
