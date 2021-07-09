MARGARETVILLE — Recent paintings by Robert Axelrod in a solo exhibit titled “Not Far From Here” will remain at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville until Aug. 1. “Inside Out 2019-2021,” features the art of Richard Kirk Mills in the second solo exhibit at the gallery.
A meet-and-greet with Mills and Axelrod will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
According to a media release, Axelrod’s show consists largely of landscape images of the immediate region.
Axelrod generally paints directly from nature — plein-air. The initial attraction of a subject — the “bones” of the painting, light, forms, colors, whatever draws the attention — must be captured on canvas rapidly. The painting is generally executed in one sitting, usually of about two hours. “Painting from photos is no fun, but in winter I often must rely on them,” the artist said in the release.
Axelrod has been painting in the Catskills for three decades. He’s participated in many group shows at Longyear Gallery over the years. This is his fourth exhibit as a featured artist.
Axelrod’s works have also been included in numerous exhibits locally and in New York City.
A past president of the Brooklyn Watercolor Society, he has an art education master’s degree, taught art in NYC public schools and attended the High School of Music and Art.
Mills painted in graduate school at City College of New York, and devoted himself to printmaking from 1975 to1995.
A number of editions of his work were co-published by Orion Editions.
He was a master printer at Rose Hill Editions in New York City, taught printmaking at the Pratt Graphics Center, was the first president of the Manhattan Graphics Center, and directed Long Island University’s Post Campus’s print and paper making program for 28 years as an art professor.
From 1996 to 2010 his work shifted into eco-art, environmental art, and public art projects focused on the damaged New Jersey Wetlands.
He has been painting full-time since 2010.
Longyear Gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org, email info@longyeargallery.org, or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.