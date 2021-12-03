GILBERTSVILLE — Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville will present its December show of ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran and sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields.
According to a media release, some of Villagran’s pieces have never been seen on the East Coast.
Masked visitors may view the show from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 17; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19; and other hours by appointment.
Call 607-783-2010 or 607-783-2476 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.