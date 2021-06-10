George Kilby Jr. set to perform Thursday

The Roxbury Arts Group will present George Kilby Jr. and Friends for a Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Veterans Memorial Park in the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Stamford.
According to a media release, born and raised in Alabama, Kilby Jr. is described as bringing the sounds of the South to every stage with his infectious energy and finely crafted songwriting. The concert will showcase his recent acoustic material during the first set, but will cut loose with the Telecaster and horns to close out the night with a bang.
A band he played with for 15 years, The Coolerators, with its powerful horn section, will reunite for Thursday’s concert.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org, facebook/roxbury artsgroup or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.