COOPERSTOWN — “All-Bach” will be presented as part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Christ Episcopal Church at 46 River St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, CSMF Artistic Director Linda Chesis will combine forces with violinist Joseph Lin, cellist Michael Katz and Bradley Brookshire on the harpsichord for a celebration of the music of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach. They will be joined by Glimmerglass Festival Young Arts Emilie Kealani, soprano, and Kyle Tingzon, countertenor, for performances of Bach’s arias.
Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org for more information and tickets.
