Get Woke! artist talk to examine 'Monuments & Memory'    

Organizers of Get Woke! Film Series & Conversations on Race will host an artist talk titled “Monuments & Memory” with visual and performance artist Becci Davis. The event will take place online using the free Zoom video conferencing platform starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Those who wish to participate may log in at www.getwokefilms.wordpress.com. There is no fee to attend.
“Davis’s work examines and confronts monuments and symbols that celebrate some of the darkest moments in our collective American history,” said Get Woke! organizer Christina Hunt Wood in a media release. “With the continued fetishization of racist symbols like the Confederate flag in our own local communities, the discussion is extremely relevant and offers a window into ways the artist personally confronts these objects and images.”
Davis, who describes herself as “daughter, mother, American, Southern expatriate, and black woman,” explores the politics of representation, commemoration and monuments (both structural and cultural) in her artistic practice, the release said. Davis questions how to engage with a U.S. historical archive that has been controlled by a dominant culture "that oppresses and exploits marginalized communities."
In 2017, Davis earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in visual arts from Lesley Art+Design and has since received the RISD Museum Artist Fellowship, Providence Public Library Creative Fellowship, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Fellowship in New Genres, and the St. Botolph Emerging Artist Award. To learn more about Davis and her work, visit www.beccidavis.com.
Get Woke! Film Series and Conversations on Race is sponsored by friends of Fair for All, SUNY Delhi History Club, United Ministry of Delhi, Bushel Collective and M-Ark Project. For more information about Get Woke! visit www.getwokefilms.wordpress.com.
