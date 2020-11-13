Get Woke! series to resume

Get Woke! Catskills will host an online event with playwright Kyle Bass at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Bass will perform selected readings of his work followed by a question-and-answer session. There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required.
Bass is author of “Possessing Harriet,” which was produced at Franklin Stage Company in 2019. In a media release, Get Woke! co-founder Christina Hunt Wood described Bass’ work as “powerful and poetic” and “captures the complexities of navigating a society organized around racial caste.”
Bass’ new play, “salt/city/blues,” will premiere at Syracuse Stage in 2021. His one-man piece “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country,” based on the early adult life of James Baldwin, was commissioned by Syracuse Stage and is scheduled to tour schools beginning next year.
Bass is associate artistic director at Syracuse Stage and assistant professor in the Department of Theater at Colgate University where he served as the Burke Endowed Chair for Regional Studies. He is Susan P. Stroman Visiting Playwright at the University of Delaware. A two-time recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship (for fiction in 1998, for playwriting in 2010), a finalist for the Princess Grace Playwriting Award, and Pushcart Prize nominee, Bass holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in playwriting from Goddard College, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.
For more information and to pre-register for the online event, visit www.getwokecatskills.org.
