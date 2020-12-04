Get Woke! Catskills will host an online evening with poet Cheryl Clarke at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, as part of the organization’s fourth season of programming. Clarke will read selected poems around themes of race, sexuality and police violence. A conversation with the writer will follow the reading. There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required.
“Cheryl’s poems and voice resonate with listeners. She’s offering a timely message for this complicated era,” Get Woke! co-founder Christina Hunt Wood said in a media release. “We’re honored to host this event and look forward to talking to Cheryl about her work and its themes.”
Clarke has read her poetry and spoken at venues across the U.S. and served as a member of the editorial collective for Conditions magazine. Clarke is the co-organizer of the Hobart Festival of Women Writers, which is held annually in Hobart, where she lives.
Clarke received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University and an Master of Arts degree, Master of Social Work degree and a doctorate from Rutgers University. Her books of poetry include “By My Precise Haircut” (The Word Works Press, 2016); “Experimental Love” (Firebrand Books, 1993), which was nominated for a 1994 Lambda Literary Award; “Humid Pitch” (1989); “Living as a Lesbian” (1986); and “Narratives: Poems in the Tradition of Black Women” (1983). Her poems and essays have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies including “The Black Scholar,” “The Kenyon Review,” “Belles Lettres,” “The World in Us: An Anthology of Lesbian and Gay Poetry,” and “Persistent Desire: A Femme-Butch Reader” (1992).
For more information and to pre-register, visit www.getwokecatskills.org.
