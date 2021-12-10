The Gibson Brothers will perform their Northern Country Christmas show at the Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
According to a media release, described as Bluegrass royalty, Leigh and Eric Gibson may have stepped into what some might at first see as uncharted territory on their country-soul breakout Mockingbird, the new album produced by Grammy Award winners Dan Auerbach and Fergie Ferguson.
The celebrated bluegrass duo — named back-to-back Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013 — played the Nashville game two decades ago, while in their early 20s, and were offered a major label deal, only to be told at the last minute that they were too “retro” for modern country music.
Today, such characterizations, along with their authenticity, are what is reported to set them apart.
Proof of vaccination is required at the door and masks must be worn inside at all times.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/mr47dp9t.
