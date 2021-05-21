“The Glass Menagerie,” a memory play by Tennessee Williams, will be presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, and June 4 and 5.
Performances will be available in on demand streaming using the password Glass for ticket orders. Tickets are $15 each.
According to a media release, directed by Gary E. Stevens and produced by him and Steve Dillon, the cast includes Michael Tamburrino, Lissa Sidoli, Caitlin Liberati and Casey Thomas.
It was filmed at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
