Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre recently announce the return of the NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights, this year paired with a new program “Write Out Loud.” Together, the programs will be the main features of Fenimore’s Virtual Winter Performing Arts Series, taking early next year, presenters said in a media release. The museum is seeking submissions of plays, poems, prose and short stories for consideration.
Full guidelines and submission details can be found at FenimoreArt.org/write. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 10.
NEXT! offers an opportunity for playwrights in Ccentral New York to have workshopped staged readings before an audience. Over the past few seasons, the judging and rehearsal process, as well as audience feedback, have helped a dozen regional dramatists to develop new work and move careers forward, according to the museum. Fenimore Art Museum’s manager of performing arts programs will work closely with each individual playwright to assign a director, cast the show, run rehearsals on-site, market the event, and execute the performance.
Write Out Loud will mirror NEXT! in many ways, but it will be open to other written media — poetry, prose and short stories. The Glimmer Globe Theatre leadership team will judge submissions individually and admit those for a virtual open mic, filmed onstage in Fenimore Art Museum’s auditorium. Authors will have the option to work with Glimmer Globe Theatre to cast a regional actor to perform their piece, but also have the option to perform their own piece, if preferred.
Submitted plays, one full-length or collection per playwright, must have a minimum runtime of 30 minutes, and a maximum runtime of about two hours. Poets may submit up to three poems of any length for consideration. Prose and short stories, one per author, must be fewer than 7,000 words.
Anyone with a residence within 100 miles of Cooperstown may submit. Submissions should be sent to submissions@fenimoreart.org.
For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
