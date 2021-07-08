COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. According to a media release, the farce combines all 37 of the bards plays and sonnets into 100 minutes.
Featuring Michael Henrici, Danielle Henrici and Jason Francey, the production is set against the backdrop of Otsego Lake at the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and select Fridays from July 14 to Aug. 18. Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite.com at www.shakespeareabridgedevent brite.com. Performance details and protocols will be emailed to ticket-holders before their arrival. Blankets and chairs may be brought to sit on during the performance.
Limited spaces for socially-distanced seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals. Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80 just outside the village of Cooperstown.
