The summer opera and theater company known as Glimmerglass Festival, has launched the Glimmerglass Apprenticeship Program, offering hourly paid summer apprenticeships in administration, artistic administration and theater production.
According to a media release, Denise Littlefield Sobel, a philanthropist, will match contributions made to the company in support of the apprenticeship program up to $250,000 for the next three years.
Internships previously included a weekly stipend and provided housing. Sobel’s gift and the prospective matching funds will make it possible for the company to pay each apprentice an hourly rate equal to New York state’s minimum wage as soon as this summer, it states in the release.
“Our industry has undergone much-needed reflection in recent years,” Glimmerglass Festival Artistic and General Director Francesca Zambello said. “ I am so proud that, with assistance from Denise Sobel, we are able to take a very large step forward, with a path for a new generation of theater and arts professionals from all walks of life to learn the trade.”
Visit www.glimmerglass.org/gap to learn more about the apprenticeship program.
Contact the Development Department at 607-547-0700, ext. 256, or visit www.glimmerglass.org/donate, to make a gift in support of the match challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.