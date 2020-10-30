Film Days will present a virtual film festival, complete with filmmaker interviews, starting Nov. 5.
During the weeklong festival, there will be 27 screenings, plus an encore presentation of the three Audience Choice winners on Nov. 11.
Film Days will offering two free films, one which includes a live online discussion. “Driving while Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” (Gretchen Sorin and Ric Burns, 2020, 120 minutes) was previewed as a work-in-progress to Film Days audiences at a sold-out event in 2018. Film Days will offer the completed documentary, which was recently broadcast on PBS, as a free film Nov. 6 and 7. The film is based on the scholarship of Sorin, a distinguished professor and director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program at SUNY Oneonta. A live online discussion with Soren and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Ric Burns will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
“Binti” (Frederike Migom, 2019, 90 minutes), which made its U.S. debut as a Sundance Film Festival Kids selection earlier this year, will be available to view for free at Film Days on Nov. 7 and 8. “Binti” centers on a bubbly 12-year-old who dreams of becoming an online influencer. She and her Congolese immigrant father do not have the right documents to stay in Belgium. On the run, Binti befriends a Belgian boy going through his own troubles. The film balances a presentation of serious issues with humor and empathy, presenters said in a media release Recommended for ages 8 and up, this film is in Dutch with English subtitles.
Although the two films and discussion are free, tickets are required and available at glimmerglassfilmdays.org.
There will be four other online discussions during the week.
Michelle Lanier and Daniel Bennett, producers of “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall,” will discuss the film and environmental justice at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with Peter Rutkoff, professor of American Studies at Kenyon College and a member of the Film Days Steering Committee. “Mossville” tells the story of a once-vibrant African American community in Louisiana that now numbers just one resident, after people left their homes because of a major chemical spill and a sprawling petrochemical complex.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, there will be a live online discussion of the feature documentary-in-progress “Imagining the Indian; The fight against Native American Mascoting” with filmmakers Aviva Kempner and Ben West and Ray Halbritter, nation representative of Oneida Indian Nation and CEO of its enterprises. Jeff Katz, author of “Split Season: 1981” and former Cooperstown mayor, will moderate. Clips of the film will be available to view at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in advance of the discussion. The film examines the movement that is seeking to end the use of Native American names, logos and mascots in the world of sports and beyond.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, there will be a live online discussion of the film “Henry Glassie: Field Work” (Pat Collins, 2019, 105 minutes). Folklorist Glassie has spent a half century traveling the world to document the artistic processes of traditional craftspeople. Henry Glassie and his wife and fellow folklorist Pravina Shukla will discuss the film with Film Days Curator Peggy Parsons. Glassie and Parsons are alumni of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, which is a presenting partner of the film. Shukla is professor of a folklore and ethnomusicology at Indiana University Bloomington. The film will be available to view Nov. 8 and 9.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, there will be a live online discussion of the film “Healing From Hate: Battle for the Soul of a Nation” (Peter Hutchison, 2019, 85 minutes). Hutchison will discuss his film along with Tony McAleer, an ex-white supremacist featured in the film and author of “The Cure for Hate.” The film examines the root causes of hate group activity through the work of those battling intolerance on the front lines, including Life After Hate, an organization founded by former Skinheads and neo-Nazis, now engaged in transforming attitudes of intolerance. “Healing from Hate will be available to view Nov. 9 and 10.
In addition to the live events, multiple filmmakers have recorded introductions to their films or recorded interviews with Parsons. Brief introductions to select films will be offered by Parsons and Film Days assistant programmer Joey Katz.
Film Days viewers will also be able to rate the films as they watch them. The top three highest rated films will be selected as Audience Choice Winners, and will be screened again on Nov. 11, the final day of the festival. There will be a virtual happy hour at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, hosted by Daily Star reporter Greg Klein, who is also board president of Film COOP, the Cooperstown, Oneonta, Otsego County Film Partnership Inc. Film COOP is a Film Days sponsor.
Bonus content, online discussions, all 27 screenings, and Audience Choice films are included with the Glimmerglass Pass, which is $50 and good for a household. Tickets to individual films, which include bonus content and online discussions related to the films, are $4 (and also good for a household). Tickets and passes can be ordered online at glimmerglassfilmdays.org. After ordering, passholders and ticket buyers will receive an email with information on how to log into the Film Days online platform and participate in live online discussions. Viewers will be able to stream films and filmmaker panels.
Films will be able to be viewed for 48 hours on the Glimmerglass Film Days online platform. New films will be added each day at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
The film schedule as well as summaries and trailers are available at the Film Days’ website, glimmerglassfilmdays.org.
