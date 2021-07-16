'Going Out' event to include music

NEAHWA PARK — The city will present the Oneonta Community Concert Band in a “Going Out” event in Neahwa Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
According to a media release, the performance will be part of the city of Oneonta’s weekly summer music series. Concerts, sponsored by the parks and recreation department, are presented at the bandstand/stage area of the park near Hodges Pond.
“This program uses music for full band and flexible ensembles to explore some of the activities that we have been missing over the past year and a half that are now or will soon be possible, “Conductor Andrew D. Pease said.
Examples include civic gatherings represented by F.W. Meacham’s “American Patrol” and Zoltan Kodaly’s “Entrance of the Emperor.”
Camping and golfing will be represented by Kenneth J. Alford’s “Colonel Bogey,” group singing with Frank Ticheli’s “Simple Gifts,” and domestic sight-seeing through John Philip Sousa’s “Belle of Chicago” and “Liberty Bell.”
“We will also pay tribute to this year’s winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Music, Tania León, by playing her original composition for band, “Alegre,” Pease said, who is an assistant professor of music at Hartwick College on Oneonta.
Band officials have worked with the city to present the concert under conditions to prevent spread of COVID-19. The band of 14 players, plus conductor, will practice social-distancing.
Other performers scheduled in the series include Fritz’s Polka Band on July 29, Three Days Gone on Aug. 5, Country Express on Aug. 12, Rickety Fence on Aug. 19, Realtime Dixieland Band on Aug. 26 and The Driftwoods on Sept. 2.
